February 26, 2024

Karim Ansarifard scores in Aris win over Volos [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 26, 2024
Omada.reporter.com.cy – THESSALONIKI, Karim Ansarifard opened an account with Ari’s shirt tonight, as he created the subsequent final 2-0 in favor of the Thessaloniki team in the game against Volos in the 88th minute.

The former Omonia striker, not only scored his first goal with Thessaloniki, but at the same time has now scored with four different teams in the Stoiximan Super League, having previously found the net in the top division 17 times with AEK, Olympiakos and 14 as a player Panioniou, which was also the club that brought him to Greece.

His last goal in Greece was in February 2022, in AEK’s 2-0 win over PAS Ioannina at OAKA.

