February 24, 2024

FIFA Beach Soccer WC 2024: Iran lose to Brazil in semi-finals [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 24, 2024
FIFA.com – DUBAI, Brail completed a stunning comeback over IR Iran to reach the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup final in a thrilling 3-2 win.

Brendo’s last-gasp volley sealed an epic comeback and put Brazil in the UAE 2024 Dubai™ final.

Ali Mirshekari’s rocket broke the deadlock, before Mohammad Masoumi made it 2-0 with an acrobatic screamer at the start of the second period. IR Iran produced a heroic defensive performance thereafter, with Hamid Behzadpour and Seyed Mirjalili producing multiple magnificent saves.

An Alisson brace nevertheless restored parity, his second a brilliant bicycle kick, before Brendo snatched victory at the death.

Iran will face Belarus in the 3rd place contest.

Highlights:https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/beachsoccerworldcup/united-arab-emirates-2024/articles/iran-brazil-review-highlights-dubai

