Amirhossein Rivandi joins PFC CSKA on loan

Pfc-cska.com – MOSCOW, The agreement is valid until the end of the season and includes a buyout option.

The 19-year-old player completed an internship with the youth team as part of a partnership with the Iranian KIA Academy and took part in two friendly matches against Spartak, in which he scored an assist and earned a penalty. After this, Amir got a chance in the main team.

Based on the results of the training process and the control meeting with Khimki, it was decided to sign a contract with him.

Let us remind you that Amirhossein Rivandi was selected for an internship in the youth team based on the results of testing as part of the Red-Blue Future project, as well as visits of army specialists to the Iranian academy in December 2023 and January 2024.

Rivandi will play for PFC CSKA under number 96.