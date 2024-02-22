February 22, 2024

Amirhossein Rivandi joins PFC CSKA on loan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Pfc-cska.com – MOSCOW, The agreement is valid until the end of the season and includes a buyout option.

The 19-year-old player completed an internship with the youth team as part of a partnership with the Iranian KIA Academy and took part in two friendly matches against Spartak, in which he scored an assist and earned a penalty. After this, Amir got a chance in the main team.

Based on the results of the training process and the control meeting with Khimki, it was decided to sign a contract with him.

Let us remind you that Amirhossein Rivandi was selected for an internship in the youth team based on the results of testing as part of the Red-Blue Future project, as well as visits of army specialists to the Iranian academy in December 2023 and January 2024.

Rivandi will play for PFC CSKA under number 96.

More Stories

PGPL: Mehdi Rahmati to take charge of Foolad

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2024

Sepahan bow out of 2023/24 AFC Champions League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2024

Ghorbani becomes second Iranian player to join RPL

Kamran D. February 21, 2024