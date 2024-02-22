February 22, 2024

PGPL: Mehdi Rahmati to take charge of Foolad

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2024
Tasnim – AHVAZ, Former Nassaji football team head coach Mehdi Rahmati has reached an agreement to take charge of Foolad.

Foolad parted company with Spanish coach Juan Ignacio Martínez by mutual consent following poor results in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League (IPL) and it has now reached an agreement with the ex-Iran goalkeeper.

Former Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi was among the candidates but the Ahvaz-based club will be headed by Rahmati until the end of the season.

Foolad sits 12th in the 16-team IPL table, four points above the relegation zone.

