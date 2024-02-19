Rubin Kazan signs Kasra Taheri

Sports24.ru – KAZAN, Rubin confirmed the signing of 17-year-old Iranian forward Kasra Taheri.

The young striker joins Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League from Iranian side Sepahan.

“This is true. “I’m at Rubin,” the press team of the Kazan club quotes Taheri as saying.

Previously, questions arose whether the player would be able to move to the Kazan club due to the fact that he is not yet 18 years old. However, it turned out that the player’s father is now working in Russia, so the International Football Federation (FIFA) approved the transfer and allowed Taheri to play for Rubin.

The striker has signed a contract with Rubin for a period of three years and will wear the number 11.