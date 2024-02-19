Ali Karimi scores in Kayseripor win over Istanbul Başakşehir [VIDEO]

Bein Sports – ISTANBUL, Başakşehir and Kayserispor faced each other in the 26th week match of the Trendyol Super League. Kayserispor won the match with a score of 3-2.

While Deniz Türüç and Hamza Güreler scored the goals for Rams Başakşehir, Nazon, Ali Karimi and Boa Morte scored the goals that brought the victory to the guest team.

Burak Yılmaz, who recently became the head of Mondihome Kayserispor, got his first victory as the head coach of the yellow-red team.

Yılmaz had three draws in his other three matches in charge of the Central Anatolia representative.

With this result, Başakşehir remained at 33 points, while Kayserispor rose to 32 points.