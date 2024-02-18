Swedish Cup: Motaraghebjafarpour assists in Kalmar FF win over Gefle [VIDEO]

Fotbolldirekt.se – KALMAR, Kalmar FF and Gefle IF entered the cup group stage during the day. A match in which the home team was victorious.

Kalmar FF got the best possible start to their cup group game. Jacob Trenskow became a great hero against Gefle IF.

He opened the scoring in the 14th minute and was also able to close the match with his 3-0 goal.

Kevin Jensen was also on the scoresheet scoring the second goal, assisted by Arash Motaraghebjafarpour.

The result means that KFF puts pressure on others in the group.