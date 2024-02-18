February 18, 2024

Swedish Cup: Motaraghebjafarpour assists in Kalmar FF win over Gefle [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 18, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
14 views

Fotbolldirekt.se – KALMAR, Kalmar FF and Gefle IF entered the cup group stage during the day. A match in which the home team was victorious.

Kalmar FF got the best possible start to their cup group game. Jacob Trenskow became a great hero against Gefle IF.

He opened the scoring in the 14th minute and was also able to close the match with his 3-0 goal.

Kevin Jensen was also on the scoresheet scoring the second goal, assisted by Arash Motaraghebjafarpour.

The result means that KFF puts pressure on others in the group.

More Stories

Azmoun scores in Roma away win against Frosinone [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 18, 2024

Ali Alipour scores as Gil Vicente beat Estoril [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 18, 2024

FIFA Beach Soccer WC 2024: Iran through following tense Argentina win [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2024