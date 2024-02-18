Azmoun scores in Roma away win against Frosinone [VIDEO]

Romapress.net – FROSINONE, Sardar Azmoun was back on the scoresheet tonight as he made his first start for Roma in their 3-0 win over Frosinone.

The Iran attacker was given the chance to start and play the full 90 minutes, scoring the team’s second goal of the night in the second half.

In his post-match reaction, Azmoun analyzed the team’s performance and thanked Jose Mourinho who departed the club while the striker was away on international duty.

“It was a tough match, especially in the first half. In the locker room, however, we changed tactics with the staff and in the second half we played well. Scoring is my job, I’m happy with the victory.”

“Why I apologized to Frosinone fans? Because after Huijsen’s first goal the Frosinone fans didn’t appreciate his celebration. The Frosinone players made us understand and I wanted to apologize. Respect in football is the most important thing. We are colleagues, friends, it’s difficult on the pitch, but it’s right to have respect for each other.”

“De Rossi? When I was little, I was a Roma fan. I always followed the big matches, because in Iran they only broadcast those. De Rossi was very aggressive but he had a big heart as a player. He is the same as a coach, he helps us a lot and motivates us a lot.”

“Before leaving I want to thank José for everything he did for Roma and for us players. I hope that now with De Rossi we will do even better.”