Ovacion.pe – ESTORIL, Gil Vicente defeated Estoril 3-1 on the twenty-second matchday of the Portuguese league.

The goals of the match were scored by Gabriel Pereira in the 59th minute, Félix Correira in the 69th minute and Ali Alipour in the 96th minute for the red team.

With this result, Gil Vicente is moves to tenth in the Portuguese championship table and in the next round he will host Porto on February 25th.