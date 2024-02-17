FIFA Beach Soccer WC 2024: Iran through following tense Argentina win

FIFA – DUBAI, IR Iran ensured they would continue their FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai journey with a hard-fought win over Argentina.

IR Iran rubber-stamped their place in the UAE 2024 Dubai™ knockout phase following a 5-3 victory over Argentina.

Three goals in the first period, including wonder strikes from Hamid Behzadpour and Reza Amiri, seemingly sent the contest in Iran’s favour.

Argentina fought on, though, and twice brought the score to within one, but a fine team goal, which was finished by Ali Mirshekari, ultimately ended their brave fightback and sent the Albiceleste home.