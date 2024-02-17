Paya Pichkah joins Allsvenskan’s Brommapojkarna

Bpfootball.se – BROMMA, BP’s men’s team lands the fourth new acquisition of the season. It is the 23-year-old midfielder Paya Pichkah who has signed a three-year contract with the red and black.

– Paya is a good player who is still at a good age and has many elite matches under his belt. We believe Paya he will be able to take further steps in our environment and are happy to have him in place, says sporting director Philip Berglund

– It feels great, fun to be here and also fun to be back in the Allsvenskan. It’s a different type of football than in the Superettan and it’s something I’m looking forward to. Now I just want to go out and do the first training with the boys, says Pichkah in an interview.

Pichkah started his career as an eleven-year-old in the parent club Essviks AIF, but only a year later he moved to the municipality’s big club, GIF Sundsvall. There were early games in both the U17 and U19 Allsvenskan and the senior debut then came on July 11, 2020 in the Superettan, which ended in a 2-0 victory against Örgryte. In total, there were 97 games in the senior shirt in GIF Sundsvall for the former U19 national team player, with games in the Allsvenskan game in, among other things, the 2022 season.

Now Pichkah is ready for red and black and ready to play already on Saturday in the cup premiere against Landskrona BoIS.