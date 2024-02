Tasnim – KAYSERI, Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi extended contract with Turkish football club Kayserispor.

The 30-year-old player has penned a three-year extension.

Karimi joined Kayserispor in July 2021 as a free agent player and has played 43 matches for the team and scored four goals.

Karimi was a member of the Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.