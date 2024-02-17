Conceicao asks Porto fans to ‘respect’ Inter bound Taremi

Football-italia.net – PORTO, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao defended Mehdi Taremi ahead of the striker’s probable free transfer to Inter in the summer, reminding the supporters that he’s an ‘excellent professional’.

The 31-year-old Iranian forward has already reached the terms of an agreement with the Nerazzurri, willing to sign a two-year contract with an option for a third worth around €3m net per season plus add-ons.

Inter had planned to carry out Taremi’s medicals this week but postponed things after Porto fans began to show their frustration with the striker, feeling betrayed considering that he’s still contracted to the Portuguese club until the end of June.

Speaking via TMW, Conceicao came forward to defend Taremi, asking fans to show respect in his final few months at Porto.

“I don’t work at the airport, I don’t know what planes were there… Taremi has a contract until June and respects the club, he’s ahead of Hulk in terms of goals in fewer games.

“We can’t forget the journey he’s made with us. You have to have respect for him because he has respect for us, having returned from the Asian Cup he was available for training and to play in Arouca.

“There is no one who has a stronger feeling towards the club and if I felt that a player was not committed – even if he was called Maradona – he wouldn’t be with me. I don’t pay attention to it because I love Porto, I won’t say anything bad about Porto.

“There are players who worked in an exemplary way until the last day, he is an excellent professional.”

This season, the 31-year-old Iranian striker has scored six goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Porto. At the Asian Cup, he scored three goals across Iran’s run to the semi-finals.