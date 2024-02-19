Saeid Ezatolahi linked with Shabab Al Ahli [Report]

Bold.dk – VEJLE, According to Tipsbladet, Saeid Ezatolahi is close to a move to Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai.

In an interview with Viaplay, Vejle director Henrik Tønder relates to the rumour, which he initially refuses to get into specifically.

On the other hand, the Vejle boss confirms that there is great interest in the 27-year-old midfielder.

– No, I cannot confirm that. I can say that it is clear that after a well-run cup that he has played with Iran’s national team, there is a rift about him.

– And then it is a question of whether the price is right, and it is a question of what the player ultimately wants. And that will be clarified in these hours, says the Vejle director.

Saied Ezatolahi is not in Vejle’s squad for Monday’s match against AGF.

The Iranian midfielder’s current Vejle contract expires this summer.