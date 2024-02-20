Iran, UAE set up quarter-final clash
Iran came from behind to beat Tahiti 5-3 to finish top of Group B while UAE defeated Italy 3-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in their Group A tie.
The hosts, however, finished second behind the European side on goal difference and will play Iran on Thursday.
Italy 0-0 UAE (PSO 1-3)
A first-ever goalless draw at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was eventually decided on penalties, as the UAE emerged 3-1 winners over Italy.
This tense Group A decider saw goals disallowed, crossbars struck and wonder saves made, but not a goal scored for the first time in the tournament’s 19-year history.
Spot-kicks would eventually decide the affair, with Player of the Match Jamal Humaid saving three out of four Italian penalties.
Italy, however, still topped the group thanks to their superior goal difference over the hosts, who also progress to the quarter-finals for the first time.
IR Iran 5-3 Tahiti
Iran fought back in dramatic fashion to defeat Tahiti 5-3 in a thrilling Group B contest.
The match burst into life in the second period with Tahiti taking the lead through Tearil Labaste and they looked to be well on course for the win when Roonui Tinirauarii doubled their advantage.
Iran, however, pulled one back just before the end of the second period through goalkeeper Hamid Behzadpuor and drew level through Seyed Mirjalili four minutes into the third period.
Behzadpuor nudged Iran ahead three minutes later with a Teaonui Tehau own goal further strenghtening their advantage.
Patrick Tepa reduced the deficit for Tahiti but Mohammad Mokhtari made sure of the win with less than 90 seconds on the clock as Iran finished on seven points, one ahead of their defeated opponents.