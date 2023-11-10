PGPL: Foolad edge Aluminum, Gol Gohar defeat Mes Rafsanjan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Foolad football team defeated Aluminum 1-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday.

Sasan Ansari scored the only goal of the match in the 46th minute at the Foolad Arena in Ahvaz.

It was a vital win for Foolad since the two-time PGPL champions move up four places in the table.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Mes Rafsanjan 2-0, Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Shams Azar and Malavan were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan.

On Saturday, Esteghlal will host Tractor in Tehran and Sanat Naft face Havadar in Abadan.

On Sunday, Sepahan will host Persepolis in Isfahan and Nassaji meet Zob Ahan in Ghaemshahr.

Esteghlal lead the table with 19 points, two points ahead of their archrivals Persepolis.