Kaveh Zahiroleslam assists in STVV draw against Westerlo [VIDEO]

Voetbalkrant.com – WESTERLO, In the Jupiler Pro League it was up to Westerlo and STVV to open the match day, and that immediately resulted in a goal festival in the Westelse Kuipje with a great comeback at the end.

KVC Westerlo and STVV could both use some points and so it was a nice match opener of the weekend.

The first chance STVV got made it 0-1 for the Canaries. A touch-assist from Zahiroleslam met Bocat who scored from the edge of the sixteen yard box on the 5th minute.

The home team immediately equalized after fifteen minutes through Bayram who took advantage in the restart to equalize. The match then descended into a lot of midfield play, but the home team went all the way through Madsen on the 33rd.

After halftime STVV wanted to seize power again. And that would work, with some luck from the ref and arbitration. Koita made it 2-2 from the penalty spot after Bayram’s handball.

Koita then even made it 2-3 with a free kick five minutes before the end, again after a mistake by Bayram.

In the added time Westerlo was still able to make it 3-3 via a deviated shot fro Frigan in the 90th + 3 minute during stoppage time.

It remained a 3-3 draw after more than 100 minutes of football. Both teams had hoped for more, but all in all it was a fun evening for the neutral viewer. Although they don’t make much progress with the division of points itself.

