Iran stun Brazil in 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup

Tehran Times – JAKARTA, Iran came from two goals down to beat defending champions Brazil 3-2 in Group C of the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Rayan gave the Brazilian team the lead in the 28th minute at Jakarta International Stadium.

Iran’s Abolfazl Zamani scored an own goal in the first half’s injury time.

Yaghoob Barajeh pulled a goal back in the 54th minute and Kasra Taheri leveled the score in the 69th minute. Four minutes later, Esmaeil Gholizadeh made it 3-2.

Brazil piled on pressure in search of an equaliser but to no avail, with the final whistle sparking wild celebrations among the Iran players and staff.

Earlier in the day, England defeated New Caledonia 10-0 in the same group.

Iran are scheduled to meet England, and New Caledonia on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.