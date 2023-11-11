November 11, 2023

PGPL: Esteghlal cements place at top, Havadar defeats Sanat Naft [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 11, 2023
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team cemented their spot at the top of the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) as they eased past Tractor 2-0 here at the Azadi Stadium on Saturday.

Iman Salimi gave the hosts the lead in the 26th minute with a header and Argentine midfielder Gustavo Blanco made the scoreboard 2-0 also with a header in the 50th minute.

Esteghlal remained top with 22 points, five points adrift of Persepolis, who have one game in hands.

Earlier in the day, Havadar defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 in Abadan.

On Sunday, Sepahan will host Persepolis in Isfahan and Nassaji meet Zob Ahan in Ghaemshahr.

