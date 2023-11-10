November 10, 2023

Ghoddos strike awarded Budweiser Goal of the Month [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 10, 2023
Premierleague.com – LONDON, The Iranian midfielder becomes second Brentford player to win award after his half-volley against Burnley.

Saman Ghoddos’s stunning half-volley in Brentford’s 3-0 win over Burnley has been voted the October 2023 Budweiser Goal of the Month.

Midfielder Ghoddos chested down a headed clearance from Burnley defender Dara O’Shea and dispatched a thumping strike from 25 yards into the top-right corner.

The 30-year-old is only the second Brentford player to win the award. Ivan Toney was the first for his sublime chip against Leeds United in September 2022.

Ghoddos also becomes the second Iranian to claim the prize after Alireza Jahanbakhsh achieved the feat for Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2020.

Ghoddos’ emphatic finish was chosen by a panel of experts combined with a public vote, beating seven other contenders, including his team-mate Bryan Mbeumo, whose entry for the award came in the same match.

