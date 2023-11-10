Man United eye bargain €30m transfer this January [Report]

BARCELOS, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 04: Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Liga Portugal Bwin match between Gil Vicente and FC Porto at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on September 4, 2022 in Barcelos, Portugal. (Photo by Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Yardbarker.com – MANCHESTER, Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs eyeing up experienced Porto striker Mehdi Taremi this January, along with Inter Milan.

Man Utd are a little short of options in attack at the moment as youngster Rasmus Hojlund struggles to make an impact, while more proven players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are completely out of form.

According to Inter Live, Taremi is attracting interest from Inter ahead of January as they seek a cheap option up front, but the report states that United are in the market for a similar kind of player, so could be a threat in the race for the 31-year-old.

Taremi has been hugely prolific during his time at Porto, but it remains to be seen how he’d do moving to a more competitive league at this stage of his career.

For United, however, he arguably doesn’t need to hit the ground running, but simply provide an alternative to Hojlund on a fairly short-term basis.

Another advantage of Taremi is that he’d be available for a total package worth around €30million in both his fee and wages over the next three years, according to the report.