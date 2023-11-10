Bam Khatoon lose to Red Angels at 2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC defeated Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC 2-1 in Group B of the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023 on Thursday.

The win sets up the Red Angels nicely heading into the final group game against Australia’s Sydney FC, while Bam Khatoon will be aiming for a strong finish when they meet FC Nasaf on Sunday.

It was a tense opening half with both sides jostling for possession, with Bam Khatoon coming into the tie after having lost 3-0 to Australia’s Sydney FC in their opener, while the Red Angels secured a 2-0 win over FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan.

It was the Red Angels who looked the more dangerous with Baek Jin-ju almost connecting with a header off a corner in the 11th minute before Kim Do-yeon missed the target from inside the box in the 23rd minute from Lee So-hee’s set-piece situation.

The Korea Republic side’s hard work finally paid off when they were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute with Namgung Ye-ji sending Bam Khatoon keeper Zahra Khajavi the wrong way for the opening goal.

The Red Angels’ celebrations were abruptly cut short as Bam Khatoon clawed their way back into the game two minutes later after Negin Zandi showed individual brilliance when she beat three defenders before cooly slotting home the ball from close range.

Bam Khatoon wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 66th minute when Melika Mohammadi struck her close range effort straight into the arms of Red Angels keeper Kim Min-jung.

The Red Angels regained the lead in the 79th minute when a poor clearance from Bam Khatoon provided the perfect opportunity for Kim Min-jung to pounce when she found space at the top of the box before striking home.