Sydney beat Bam Khatoon at 2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Australia’s Sydney Football Club defeated Bam Khatoon FC of Iran 3-0 in Group B of the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2023 at the Jar Stadium on Monday.

Sydney FC took a 2-0 lead going into the break as they kicked off their campaign on a positive note.

Sydney FC broke the deadlock in the first minute when Dos Santos’ inswinging corner was met with a decisive header from Fiona Worts, leaving goalkeeper Zahra Khajavi rooted.

Khajavi kept her side in the game, fending off efforts from Dos Santos and Shay Hollman but the Iranian shot stopper, however, conceded another in the 42nd minute.

Captain Princess Ibini-Isei sent a wonderful through ball for Aideen Keen, who did well to evade her marker before striking a powerful shot into the roof of the net from inside the box.

Sydney FC dominated the second half and extended their lead just before the hour mark, courtesy of a fine run from Dos Santos on the right before cutting back for Worts to volley home from close range.

Bam Khatoon tried in vain to get back into the game but their efforts to reduce the deficit fell short as Sydney FC cruised to collect the three points.

Bam Khatoon will be hoping to bounce back when they meet Korea Republic’s Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC on Thursday, while Sydney FC take on FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan, the-afc.com reported.