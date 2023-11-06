November 6, 2023

Iran Beach Soccer Team to participate in Senegal tournament

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 6, 2023
Tasnim – DAKAR, The Iran beach soccer team will participate in a four-team tournament in Senegal.

Team Melli will take part in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran has been drawn along with Spain, Tahiti and Argentina in Group B.

Ali Naderi’s men will start the campaign with a match against Spain, slated for February 15 in Dubai, the UAE.

The Iranian beach soccer team will also meet Belarus in three friendly matches.

