Lech Poznań’s plan regarding the return of Ali Gholizadeh

transfery.info – POZNAN, Lech Poznań decided that Ali Gholizadeh, who is returning from injury, will play in Wednesday’s reserve match against Stomil Olsztyn – informs Dawid Dobrasz.

Lech Poznań played against Ruch Chorzów in the Ekstraklasa on Saturday evening. John van den Brom’s team won the match 2-0.

The goals of the eight-time Polish champion were thanks to Mikael Ishak and Kristoffer Velde.

However, an important moment of the competition is not only the goals, but also the situation that occurred in the 80th minute. Then the most expensive purchase in the club’s history, Ali Gholizadeh, appeared on the playing field.

The Iranian, who had his moment in the Polish Cup with Zawisza Bydgoszcz, returns from injury. He’s not at his best yet, so he gets opportunities late in the game.

This is not the end of his return mission. According to Dawid Dobrasz, John van den Brom made an unobvious decision and ordered his player to play in Wednesday’s reserve match. In it, Lech Poznań will play against Stomil Olsztyn.

The competition is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

Ali Gholizadeh joined “Kolejorz” from Royal Charleroi in the summer for EUR 1.8 million.

After Saturday’s triumph over Ruch Chorzów, the team from the capital of Greater Poland advanced to second place in the league table. Białystok is one point behind the leader Jagiellonia.