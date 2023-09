Iran Futsal squad list for Brazil tournament announced

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran futsal team head coach Vahid Shamsaei named his 14-man team for the Brazil tournament.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group B along with Paraguay and Colombia.

Brazil is Group A with Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The event will be held in Sorocaba, Brazil, from September 12 to 17.

Iran squad:

Masoud Mohammadi, Mehdi Rostamiha, Mohammad Hossein Derakhshani, Alireza Rafieipour, Mohammad Reza Sangsefidi, Mehdi Asadshir, Ali Akrami, Salar Aghapour, Behrouz Azimi, Mojtaba Parsapour, Mehdi Karimi, Hossein Tayebi, Saeid Ahmadabbas and Mohammad Hossein Bazyar