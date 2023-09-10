September 10, 2023

Iran, Angola friendly to be played behind closed doors

Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will play Angola behind closed doors in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The friendly match has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 12th.

Iran edged past Bulgaria 1-0 at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on Thursday.

The friendly match was held as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where the Persians have been drawn in Group C along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

