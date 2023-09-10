IPL: Roberto Torres joins Gol Gohar

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – SIRJAN, Spanish midfielder Roberto Torres joined the Iranian football club Gol Gohar Saturday night.

He has joined the Sirjan-based club on a one-year deal.

Torres, who joined Foolad in January 2023 from Spanish football club Osasuna after 16 years, didn’t extend his contract with the Iranian team.

The 33-year-old midfielder played 12 matches for Foolad and scored two goals.

Gol Gohar, headed by Greek coach Marinos Ouzounidis, sits fifth in the 2023-24 Iran Professional League table.