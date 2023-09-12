September 12, 2023

Persepolis complete signing of Nabil Bahoui

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
13 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football club Persepolis completed the signing of Swedish forward Nabil Bahoui on Tuesday.

The Moroccan-Swedish forward has penned a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He has most recently played at Qatar SC.

Nabil represented Swedish national team in a friendly game against Estonia in 2014 and he was also in the squad when Sweden played Austria in the 2016 European Championship qualifiers.

The 32-year-old forward began his playing career in Sweden’s IF Brommapojkarna and has also played at Germany’s Hamburger SV, Switzerland’s Grasshoppers and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli.

Persepolis are scheduled to meet Al Nassr of Saudi Arabi on Sept. 19 in Group E of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

More Stories

Taremi scores a brace as Iran rout Angola in friendly match [VIDEO]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Azmoun may debut for Roma against Empoli [Report]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers: Iran lose to Uzbekistan, miss out on AFC U23 Asian Cup [VIDEO]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bdimakassar.kemenperin.go.id/js/slot-gacor/