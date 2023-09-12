AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers: Iran lose to Uzbekistan, miss out on AFC U23 Asian Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran lost to Uzbekistan 1-0 in Group E of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualification on Tuesday.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the winning goal just two minutes into the second half at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Iran had previously defeated Hong Kong 3-0 and Afghanistan 4-0 in the group.

Iran will advance to the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 if they are among the four best second-placed teams.

All the group winners, together with the four best second-placed teams overall, will form the final cast of 16 alongside automatically-qualified hosts Qatar at the sixth edition of the competition, set to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.