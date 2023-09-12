Azmoun may debut for Roma against Empoli [Report]

Footballnews24.it – ROME, The match against Empoli on Sunday 17 September could be the first to see Sardar Azmoun among the squad: in the next few days Mourinho will resolve this doubt.

The start of the championship, with only just one point collected in the first three matchdays, is certainly not the start that Jose Mourinho was hoping for.

Roma, still involved in the latest transfer market affairs, will undoubtedly have to change gear after the break starting with the match at the Olympic Stadium against Empoli.

As reported by Corriere della Sera , the team has resumed training, which will be used to evaluate the injured players – including Dybala and Renato Sanches, as well as Pellegrini and Mancini – and also to establish whether Azmoun will be able to be called up for the first time.

The Iranian is in fact showing good signs in training, with the Portuguese coach evaluating his possible presence at least on the bench.