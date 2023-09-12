September 12, 2023

Azmoun may debut for Roma against Empoli [Report]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
36 views

Footballnews24.it – ROME, The match against Empoli on Sunday 17 September could be the first to see Sardar Azmoun among the squad: in the next few days Mourinho will resolve this doubt.

The start of the championship, with only just one point collected in the first three matchdays, is certainly not the start that Jose Mourinho was hoping for.

Roma, still involved in the latest transfer market affairs, will undoubtedly have to change gear after the break starting with the match at the Olympic Stadium against Empoli.

As reported by Corriere della Sera , the team has resumed training, which will be used to evaluate the injured players – including Dybala and Renato Sanches, as well as Pellegrini and Mancini – and also to establish whether Azmoun will be able to be called up for the first time.

The Iranian is in fact showing good signs in training, with the Portuguese coach evaluating his possible presence at least on the bench.

More Stories

Taremi scores a brace as Iran rout Angola in friendly match [VIDEO]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC U23 2024 Qualifiers: Iran lose to Uzbekistan, miss out on AFC U23 Asian Cup [VIDEO]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Persepolis complete signing of Nabil Bahoui

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bdimakassar.kemenperin.go.id/js/slot-gacor/