Taremi scores a brace as Iran rout Angola in friendly match [VIDEO]

September 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team defeated Angola 4-0 in a friendly match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Mehdi Taremi was on target twice in the ninth and 17th minutes and Sadegh Moharrami made it 3-0 in the 20th minute.

With four minutes remaining, substitute Shahriar Moghanlou scored Iran’s fourth goal.

Iran are 22nd in the latest FIFA ranking and Angola are No. 116 in the ranking.

Team Melli, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, had defeated Bulgaria 1-0 in Plovdiv last week.

The friendly matches were held as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where the Persians have been drawn in Group C along with the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

