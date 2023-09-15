September 15, 2023

Iran handed tough 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup draw

September 15, 2023 Kamran D.
TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran have been handed a tough draw in the group stage of the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia, following Friday’s draw in Zurich.

The young Persians are pitted against England, Brazil and New Caledonia in Group C.

The competition will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from Nov. 10 to Dec. 2.

The full draw is as follows:

Group A: Indonesia, Ecuador, Panama, Morocco
Group B: Spain, Canada, Mali, Uzbekistan
Group C: Brazil, IRAN, New Caledonia, England,
Group D: Japan, Poland, Argentina, Senegal
Group E: France, Burkina Faso, Korea Republic, the U.S.
Group F: Mexico, Germany, Venezuela, New Zealand

