Iran handed tough 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup draw

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran have been handed a tough draw in the group stage of the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia, following Friday’s draw in Zurich.

The young Persians are pitted against England, Brazil and New Caledonia in Group C.

The competition will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from Nov. 10 to Dec. 2.

The full draw is as follows:

Group A: Indonesia, Ecuador, Panama, Morocco

Group B: Spain, Canada, Mali, Uzbekistan

Group C: Brazil, IRAN, New Caledonia, England,

Group D: Japan, Poland, Argentina, Senegal

Group E: France, Burkina Faso, Korea Republic, the U.S.

Group F: Mexico, Germany, Venezuela, New Zealand