Official: Persepolis goalkeeper Beiranvand misses Al Nassr match

Persepolis will have to meet the Saudi Arabian football team on Sept. 19 in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League Group E in Tehran.

Beiranvand suffered a groin injury in Iran’s friendly match against Bulgaria on Thursday at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

“Beiranvand has suffered a Grade 2 groin strain which could keep him out up to three weeks,” Persepolis doctor Alireza Haghighat said.