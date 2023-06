(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – GHAEMSHAHR, Mehdi Rahmati was named the new head coach of Iran’s Nassaji football team on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old replaced Spanish coach Carlos Inarejos at the Ghaemshahr-based team.

Nassaji finished in 13th place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) 16-team table.

Rahmati led Aluminum Arak last season.

The former Iran and Esteghlal goalkeeper will coach Nassaji in the 2023 AFC Champions League.