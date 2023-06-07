June 7, 2023

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: Iran defeats Lebanon in final match

June 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – HANOI, Iran defeated Lebanon 2-1 on Wednesday at the Group A of AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers.

Hasti Forouzandeh scored both goals for the Iranian team.

Maryam Jahan Nejati’s girls lost to hosts Vietnam 3-2 in their opener and then were defeated against Australia 3-0.

“I am happy for winning our last match but we failed to book a place in the next stage unfortunately. We need more preparatory matches and I hope the football federation arrange more friendly games for our team in the future,” Jahan Nejati said after the match.

Following a round-robin format, top two teams from each group will qualify for the finals of the tournament.

They will be joined by the top three teams from the 2019 AFC U19 Women’s Championship – Japan, DPR Korea and South Korea – as well as hosts Uzbekistan.

The 2024 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup is scheduled to take place from March 3 to 16, 2024.

