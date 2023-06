Amir Abedzadeh Ponferradina, NOVEMBER 5, 2022 - Football / Soccer : Spanish La Liga Smartbank match between CD Leganes 2-1 SD Ponferradina at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 203108803

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – PONFERRADA, Iran international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh parted ways with Spanish Segunda side SD Ponferradina.

He has been linked wit Real Zaragoza, Sporting Gijon, and Real Oviedo.

Abedzadeh joined SD Ponferradina in July 2021, making him the first Iranian to play for the club.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, Abedzadeh bid farewell to the club and the Ponferradina fans.