Nekounam, Shojaei nominated to lead Mes: PGPL

TT – TEHRAN, Former Esteghlal coach Javad Nekounam and ex-Havadar coach Masoud Shojaei are nominated to take charge of Mes in the 2024/25 Iran Professional Persian Gulf.

Mes are without coach since parting ways with Moharram Navidkia in early October.

Nekounam has recently stepped down as head coach of Esteghlal and Shojaei led Havadar last season and now is a free agent coach.

Nekounam and Shojaei were teammates in La Liga side Osasuna from 2008 to 2012.

Rafsanjan-based Mes are 14th in the 16-team table.

Mes will host third-pace Malavan on Friday.