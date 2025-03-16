Tractor return top of PGPL

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor football team edged past Gol Gohar 2-1 Sunday night to return top of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar Stadium, Alireza Kazemi gave the visiting team a lead just two minutes into the match but Abolfazl Razaghpour scored an own goal in the 24th minute.

Tractor put Gol Gohar under pressure and Mehdi Hashemnejhad scored the winner six minutes into the second half.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan and Esteghlal shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium.

Mohsen Azarbad was on target for Zob Ahan two minutes into second half and with six minutes remaining, Ramin Rezaeian equalized the match.

Tractor returned top with 48 points, one point above Persepolis, and one game in hand.