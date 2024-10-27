Sepahan, Foolad share the spoils: PGPL [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Sepahan and Foolad football teams shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on Matchweek 9 of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Sepahan forward Kaveh Rezaei found the back of the net with a powerful shot in the 25th minute in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena but their defender Siavash Yazdani scored an own goal in 33rd minute.

Mohammadmehdi Mohebi put Sepahan ahead once again in the 39th minute, however a header from Amirmasoud Sarabadani equalized the match in the 43rd minute.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Aluminum 2-0 in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium thanks to first half’s goals from Tomislav Štrkalj and Mehdi Hashemnejhad.

Sepahan are second with 17 points behind Persepolis due to an inferior goal difference.

Tractor moved up to third place with 16 points