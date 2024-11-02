Sepahan edge Aluminum to go top: PGPL [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team defeated Aluminum 1-0 and moved top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Mehdi Limoochi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 53rd minute in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium.

Sepahan moved top with 20 points, one point above Tractor.

In Sirjan, Foolad defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 and leapfrogged Persepolis to go third. Moussa Coulibaly scored the winner in the 71st minute.

Elsewhere, Shams Azar defeated Kheybar 2-0 in Qazvin, Mes earned a late win over Nassaji in Ghaemshahr, Havadar defeated Malavan 2-0 in Bandar Anzali and Chadormalou edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 in Yazd.

On Wednesday, Persepolis lost to Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 and Esteghlal suffered a 2-0 loss against Tractor in Tehran.