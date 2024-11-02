November 2, 2024

Sepahan edge Aluminum to go top: PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. November 2, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
5 views

TT – TEHRAN,  Sepahan football team defeated Aluminum 1-0 and moved top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Mehdi Limoochi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 53rd minute in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium.

Sepahan moved top with 20 points, one point above Tractor.

In Sirjan, Foolad defeated Gol Gohar 1-0 and leapfrogged Persepolis to go third. Moussa Coulibaly scored the winner in the 71st minute.

Elsewhere, Shams Azar defeated Kheybar 2-0 in Qazvin, Mes earned a late win over Nassaji in Ghaemshahr, Havadar defeated Malavan 2-0 in Bandar Anzali and Chadormalou edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 in Yazd.

On Wednesday, Persepolis lost to Esteghlal Khuzestan 1-0 and Esteghlal suffered a 2-0 loss against Tractor in Tehran.

 

More Stories

Sepahan, Foolad share the spoils: PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. October 27, 2024

PGPL: Sepahan, Foolad share the spoils, Tractor defeats Aluminum [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 27, 2024

Sepahan lose to Sharjah in 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two [VIDEO]

Kamran D. October 22, 2024