IPL: Sa Pinto leaves Esteghlal, takes charge of APOEL

Tasnim – TEHAN, Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was named the new head coach of Cypriot team APOEL.

The 50-year-old coach will be accompanied by his technical team: José Dominguez (assistant coach), Nuno Morais (assistant coach), Paulo Santos (physical trainer) and João Abreu (analyst coach).

Sa Pinto was named as Esteghlal’s coach last season, where he reached third place in the league and reached the final of the Hazfi Cup.

This will be the first adventure of the Portuguese coach in Cyprus, at the service of a club that has not been champion since 2019.