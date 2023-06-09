June 9, 2023

IPL: Sa Pinto leaves Esteghlal, takes charge of APOEL

June 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
4 views

Tasnim – TEHAN, Portuguese coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was named the new head coach of Cypriot team APOEL.

The 50-year-old coach will be accompanied by his technical team: José Dominguez (assistant coach), Nuno Morais (assistant coach), Paulo Santos (physical trainer) and João Abreu (analyst coach).

Sa Pinto was named as Esteghlal’s coach last season, where he reached third place in the league and reached the final of the Hazfi Cup.

This will be the first adventure of the Portuguese coach in Cyprus, at the service of a club that has not been champion since 2019.

More Stories

2023 CAFA: Final Team Melli squad list announced

June 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Former TM and Persepolis defender Ansari retires

June 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran climbs to 61st in latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking

June 9, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bkd.anambaskab.go.id/-/slot-demo/