Iran climbs to 61st in latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran climbed six spots in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on Friday.

The Iranian team have moved to 61st place in the ranking.

The U.S. stay unchanged on top, while Australia are the best Asian team in the ranking at 10th.

Japan, unchanged at 11th, are Asia’s second highest side with China PR dropping a notch to 14th. Korea Republic stayed at 17th with Vietnam, set to make their FIFA Women’s World Cup debut, improving one spot to 32.

The Philippines, the sixth Asian side headed to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, moved up three spots to 46th in the Ranking – their highest ever. Rounding off the top 10 for Asia were Chinese Taipei (37), Thailand (44), Myanmar 47) and Uzbekistan (50).

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on Aug. 25.