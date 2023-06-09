Former TM and Persepolis defender Ansari retires

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mohammad Ansari, a former left back of Iran and Persepolis football teams announced his retirement from football on Friday.

He retires from football at the age of 31.

Ansari started his playing career in Esteghlal in 2012 then joined rivals Persepolis after two years.

He won four Iran Pro league titles with Persepolis, as well as one Hazfi Cup, and three Super Cups.

Ansari was also a member of Persepolis side featured in two AFC Champions League finals in 2018 and 2020, where the Iranian side finished as runner up.

He also played for the senior Iran national football team four times.