Tasnim – ARAK, Naft Masjed Soleyman football team was relegated from the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

The team was held to a goalless draw by Aluminum in Arak and its relegation was confirmed.

Sanat Naft and Mes Kerman are battling it out to stay in the division.

Furthermore, Persepolis and Sepahan are favorites to win the 2022-23 IPL title.

Shams Azar has previously won promotion to the IPL.