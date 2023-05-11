May 11, 2023

2023 AFC Asian Cup: Iran drawn into Group C

May 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – DOHA,Iran national football team are handed an easy draw at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Three-time winner Team Melli are drawn along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine in Group C.

The continental showpiece, scheduled for January 12 to February 10, 2024 promises to be a thrilling affair with seven former winners among the 24 teams – seeded in accordance with the latest FIFA World Ranking – divided into six groups.

The top two sides from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 at Qatar 2023.

Group A: Qatar, China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong China, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: Korea Republic, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

