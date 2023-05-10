May 10, 2023

FFIRI: Iran and Saudi Arabia likely to play friendly in September [Report]

May 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
IRNA – TEHRAN, Iran and Saudi Arabia’s national football teams will most likely face each other in a friendly match in September.

According to an IRNA report on Wednesday, President of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Taj had held a meeting with President of the Saudi Federation Yaser Al-Mashal about 10 days ago, in which the two sides discussed the expansion of soccer relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, the two soccer officials negotiated organizing a friendly match between the Iranian and Saudi Arabian national football teams, said the report.

Based on initial talks, the friendly match could be held in September in Saudi Arabia or the UAE, it added.

The report also said that Iran’s U-17 team traveled to the UAE on Wednesday to hold a two friendly match series against the Saudi Arabian youth side.

