May 10, 2023

Ehsan Hajisafi extends with AEK Athens

May 10, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Aekfc.gr – ATHENS, AEK announces the renewal of its contract with footballer Ehsan Hajisafi.

The new contract of the Iranian international winger with our team has a duration of 1+1 years.

After signing his new contract, Ehsan Hadjisafi told aekfc.gr: “I am happy that this year we are one breath away from becoming champions and I am also happy to have signed a new contract with AEK.

I hope that next year we will be successful in the Champions League and have an even better season than this year.”

