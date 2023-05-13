May 13, 2023

Iran U-17 held to goalless draw by S. Arabia in friendly

May 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran and Saudi Arabia U-17 football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in a friendly match in Dubai, the UAE, Wednesday night.

The two teams will lock horns once again on Saturday.

Hossein Abdi’s side previously participated in the Belarus “Development Cup” in February.

Iran prepares for the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup, where the team has been drawn in Group B along with South Korea, Afghanistan and Qatar.

Iran is holding a one-week training camp in Dubai.

