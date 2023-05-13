May 13, 2023

‘We respect all teams in Group C’: Amir Ghalenoei

May 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – DOHA, Iran national football team’s head coach Amir Ghalenoei said they respect all Group C teams in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Team Melli has been drawn along with the UAE, Palestine and Hong Kong.

“We respect all the teams because all the teams who qualified are very strong but we are Iran and we will start strongly,” Ghalenoei told the-afc.com.

“We have big players and have been Asian Cup champion three times, but the important thing is we must try and game by game we will reach our goal,” he added.

The continental showpiece will be held in Doha, Qatar, from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

